Emulate Delhi model of live dashboards at hospitals: High Court

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday said that the State government can emulate the model of Delhi government with regard to installation of live dashboards at all COVID-19 designated hospitals in the State.

These boards will have precise details of beds available, number of patients being treated, availability of ventilators etc. A lawyer, Shiva Ganesh Karnati, filed a PIL petition in the HC seeking a direction to State government to install such boards at hospitals treating COVID patients.

Such boards providing information on real time basis would be of immense help to people approaching hospitals for treatment of COVID and other ailments, the petitioner said. A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy, hearing contentions of the petitioner, sought to know the government’s stand on the matter.

Advocate General B.S. Prasad informed that the government was already developing a software to support such live dashboards. The CJ told the AG that Delhi government had already installed such dashboards at hospitals and the State government can adopt similar technology on sharing basis and install the boards at hospitals. The plea was posted to July 14 for next hearing.