Empower vulnerable sections, civil servants told

Municipal Administration and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao has lamented that people, especially those in rural areas, continue to suffer from problems because of the lack of access to basic amenities like electricity, potable water, toilets and road connectivity in spite of the rapid strides being made by the country.

The Minister exhorted the young civil servants to find enduring solutions to these problems as a top priority. In the light of the fact that concerns of the poorer sections were neglected in the Health and Education sectors in particular, efforts should be made to ensure that civil servants played their role effectively in empowering these vulnerable sections and make them rise above shadows of poverty, ignorance and ill- health.

The Minister gave away course completion certificates to 140 trainee civil servants who attended the 94th foundation course conducted by the Dr. MCHRD Institute under the aegis of LBSNAA, Mussorie, and Department of personnel and training of the Central Government. He gave away prizes to winners in different academic and non-academic competitions.

Mr. Rama Rao stressed the need for use of innovations in administration for making sure that growth was inclusive. The country with its young population and increasing number of middle and upper middle class families with huge purchasing power was a big destination for investors from across the globe. The civil servants should accordingly learn and perfect the art of competing at global level to attract foreign investment that would give big boost to the country’s growth trajectory.

State government’s advisor A.P.V.N. Sarma and MCRHRD director general B.P. Acharya also spoke.