Elaborate plan for Rama Navami fete at Bhadrachalam temple

With the fortnight-long Sri Rama Navami Brahmotsavams scheduled to begin at the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam on March 25, the district administration has set in motion an exercise to chalk out arrangements for the mega religious carnival.

Arrangements for the ensuing annual fete were discussed elaborately at a review meeting chaired by Collector M.V. Reddy in Bhadrachalam on Tuesday.

The meeting decided that special committees be constituted to oversee the segment-wise arrangements under the supervision of a nodal officer to cater to the needs of devotees and make the fete a success.

It was also decided in the meeting that the Mithila Stadium be categorised into 35 sectors to enable devotees to watch Sitarama Kalyana Mahotsavam in a hassle-free manner on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami slated for April 2.

Addressing the meeting, the Collector directed the officials to install CCTV cameras and LED screens in each sector at the venue of the celestial wedding. He said control rooms will be set up one at Tanisha Kalyana Mandapam and another at the TTD Centre to monitor the smooth conduct of Brahmotsavams.

Focus on sanitation

Stressing the need for proper sanitation, he exhorted all the departments to work in tandem to provide all the necessary amenities including adequate drinking water to the devotees and create a perfect ambience to make the fete a pleasant experience for pilgrims.

He wanted the officials to take safety precautions at the bathing ghats along the Godavari and erect tents to provide shade to devotees along the karakatta to prevent incidents of heat exhaustion.

Mr Reddy suggested that a documentary film be made highlighting the rich heritage of the historic Bhadradri temple and cultural programmes be organised on all days during the fortnight-long fete.

According to sources, the meeting deliberated in detail on arrangements for sale of tickets for Tiru Kalyana Mahotsavam and Maha Pattabishekam events, accommodation, first-aid and vehicle parking facilities besides bandobust for visit of VVIPs to the shrine during the fete.

Additional Collector K. Venkateshwarlu, Bhadrachalam ASP Rajesh Chandra, and officials of the Endowments, Revenue, Irrigation, Medical and Health, and other departments attended the meeting.