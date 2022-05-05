Elaborate arrangements for Rahul Gandhi’s meeting today

Cong. leader to interact with farmers

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) is leaving no stone unturned to accord a grand welcome to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is scheduled to visit Warangal on Friday to address the Rythu Sangarshana Sabha in Hanamkonda and interact with several distressed farmers from various parts of Telangana.

The District Congress Committee (DCC) has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the meeting, which the State Congress leaders claim to be a historic event devoted solely to the cause of distressed farmers.

A route map has been released by the organisers detailing the designated drop and parking points earmarked at different places en route the Arts and Science College grounds in Hanamkonda, the venue of the Rythu Sangarshana Sabha, for the convenience of people expected to throng in large numbers from various directions.

The organisers claimed that they have chalked out a plan in coordination with the local police to avoid traffic congestion in the tri-city during the meeting.

A host of senior Congress leaders made an on-the-spot assessment of the arrangements at the Arts and Science College Grounds on Thursday evening, mainly to check the seating set up on the dais.

Mr. Gandhi is scheduled to arrive in Kazipet in a helicopter from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad at 5.45 p.m. on Friday and address the Sabha at 6 p.m. He will leave for Hyderabad by road at about 8 p.m. the same day.