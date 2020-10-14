Eight people killed in boundary wall collapse due to rain in Hyderabad

A toddler, 20 days old, was among those killed.

Eight persons, including a toddler, from two families living in houses adjacent to each other, were killed in the boundary wall collapse on October 13 in Ghouse Nagar, Bandlaguda.

Fouzia Naaz, 36, had given birth to Syed Zohaib barely 20 days ago. When the boundary wall of a farmhouse, constructed on higher ground, collapsed due to incessant rain, the debris – large granite blocks – came crashing into their house, through the asbestos roof, killing Naaz and Zohaib. Naaz’s three-year-old son, Syed Zain, was also killed on the spot.

Mohammed Samad, 35, and his wife Saba Hashmi, 26, inmates of the same house, were also killed in the accident.

The residents of the house next door too met the same tragic fate. Zakira Begum, 50, and her grandchildren — 16-months-old Syed Sadiq and Syeda Anwari Begum, 4 — were killed. Begum’s son Siddiq was spared.

Mohammed Jahangir Hussain, brother of Mohammed Samad, filed a complaint and told the police that at around 8 p.m. on October 13, he heard a rumbling sound followed by cries for help from the two houses. Mr. Hussain lived with his father, Mohammed Jahangir, two brothers, and four sisters in the house.

Two persons were injured and rushed to the Owaisi Hospital. Chandrayangutta legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi reached the hospital and interacted with the patients and their families.

Mr. Hussain sought stringent action against the owner of the property. A case under Section 304-A of the Indian Penal Code has been booked said Assistant Commissioner of Police Mohammed Majid.