Eight killed in old city wall collapse

At least eight persons, including a 2-month-old infant, were killed late on Tuesday night after a portion of a large boundary wall collapsed in old city here following incessant rains that lashed the city from evening.

The tragic incident took place in Mohammadia Hills in Mohammad Nagar, under Chandrayangutta police station area. Neighbours said there were nearly eight metal-sheet roofed houses abutting the massive compound wall which was built with heavy boulders.

Part of the wall came down crashing and the boulders fell on three of the houses breaking the roofs. Hit by the boulders, eight persons died while some others were injured, the police said.

Residents of the locality said the wall was on higher ground and due to the rains which lashed the city, the debris smashed into homes below. Local police rushed to the spot and took up rescue operations with the help of municipal workers.

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi rushed to spot. Taking to Twitter, he said that nine had lost their lives.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone) Gajarao Bhupal confirmed the incident and added that at least three persons are seriously injured. They were taken to the hospital. Bodies of the victims were moved to the Osmania General Hospital.