‘Innovate manufacturing’

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday underscored the significance of quality and innovation in manufacturing.

Presenting the 42nd EEPC India (formerly Engineering Export Promotion Council) southern regional export awards here on Wednesday, she said that manufacturers ought to not only stay focused on improving the quality but also take pride in their products.

“Innovation in manufacturing is another important aspect,” she said. The Governor said this pointing to how the engineering industry had an important role in enhancing India’s share in global trade from the existing 2%. Dr. Soundararajan commended the awardees for working towards excellence in challenging times.

Senior vice-chairman of EEPC Mahesh K. Desai said engineering exports crossed $81 billion in 2018-19.

A new record in exports, it came at a time when global trade scenario was subdued due to a number of negativities on the global front, he said. He stressed on the need for exporters to put in more efforts and increase exports.

Regional chairman EEPC India K.S. Mani said that the body had 13,000 members from MSMEs and large enterprises across the country. In southern region, there were 2,800 members. On the awards, he said they were being presented to 85 winners in different categories.