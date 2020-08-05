Eco-friendly Ganesha idol that can become a neem plant

Eco-friendly Ganesh idols have just taken a leap ahead. Earlier made with mere clay and natural colours, they now come with neem seeds embedded inside.
Minister for Environment and Forests A. Indrakaran Reddy, along with MP J. Santhosh Kumar, has unveiled the seed Ganesh idols here on Wednesday.
A brain child of Mr. Santhosh Kumar, the idol is made with eco-friendly clay mixed with neem seeds. The seed will germinate within five to seven days, and in a week’s time, it will turn into a full-fledged plant, a statement from Forest department informed. After immersion of the idol, the neem seedling may be planted in their respective premises, it said.
Mr. Indrakaran Reddy lauded the efforts of Mr. Santhosh Kumar and said growing big trees is the answer to climate change, pollution and diseases such as COVID-19. Mr. Santhosh Kumar distributed the seed Ganesh idols to ministers during the Cabinet meeting, and announced that the distribution of the idols will be taken up in association with ‘Go Rural India’ as part of the Green India Challenge.
This initiative will help the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision for a neem tree with medicinal properties in every premises, Mr.Santhosh Kumar said, and invited TRS cadres, leaders, NGOs and individuals to participate in the distribution programme and make it a success.
