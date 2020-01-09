Eco-friendly anti-rabies vaccine pack launched

Human Biologicals Institute, a division of vaccines company Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL), has launched an eco-friendly pack for its anti-rabies vaccine Abhayrab.

Describing it as a significant step initiated towards reducing plastic burden on the environment, a release said that the new packaging of Abhayrab is manufactured using only paper-based materials, thus helping to reduce carbon footprint as well.

Abhayrab dosages

IIL supplies millions of Abhayrab dosages every year through governmental organisations, medical practitioners and in retail markets. The vaccine has saved millions of lives from the fatal rabies disease since its launch two decades ago, the release said.

IIL managing director K. Anand Kumar said the introduction of an eco-friendly pack of Abhayrab will help reduce more than 160 tonnes of plastic used each year. The smaller eco-friendly pack will also require less storage and transportation space.

The release said that Human Biologicals Institute has also unveiled a digital campaign ‘Fearless against Rabies’ to create awareness among public and medical practitioners.