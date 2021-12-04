Hyderabad

Earmark 5% of Dalit Bandhu scheme for physically challenged: Congress

Five per cent of the Dalit Bandhu scheme should be earmarked for differently challenged Dalits, apart from 25% additional amount to them over and above the ₹10 lakh, said Telangana Congress physically challenged department chief Muttineni Veeraiah.

In an open letter to CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he said as per the Physically Challenged Rights Act of 2016, 5% of all the schemes should be earmarked for the differently-abled. Dalits should get ₹12.50 lakh under the scheme, he said.

Mr. Veeraiah said the CM has little respect for the differently-abled as he never participated in World Physically Challenged Day held every year on December 3. This is nothing but insulting these sections, he alleged.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2021 12:50:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/earmark-5-of-dalit-bandhu-scheme-for-physically-challenged-congress/article37833266.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY