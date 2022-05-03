Drop in calls requesting collection of excess food

At grand events, there is often surplus food that simply goes to waste unless distributed to the needy. | Photo Credit: File photo

One of the best parts of a celebratory occasion is, undoubtedly, the food. From canapés and cocktails to street food and exotic fare, hosts plan an elaborate menu to keep their guests’ hearts full and tummies fuller.

But often, at big-scale events, there happens to be a lot of excess food that is simply wasted, unless it is donated to those who are deprived of this basic human necessity.

There have been instances of voluntary organisations being called in to big parties to collect the surplus food and distribute it among the needy. However, the number of such requests has come down, volunteers of Robin Hood Army (RHA)-Hyderabad say.

Maruti Prasad, city representative of RHA Hyderabad, says before the COVID-19 pandemic, people would call them, requesting to pick up food sufficient to feed 500-1,000 needy persons. “It is not that we don’t get such calls now, but the frequency has dropped,” he adds.

Their Robins (volunteers) collect surplus food from functions held at homes, function halls, banquet halls, corporate offices, or from hotels, bakeries, and other places.

In case one has surplus food and wants to share it with the needy, they can contact RHA through their WhatsApp bot number (89719-66164).