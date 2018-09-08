Driving home the road safety message

With the aim of sensitising masses about road safety rules, the traffic police conducted awareness campaigns involving college students at 11 traffic intersections in the town on Friday.

As many as 11 teams, each comprising 20 students, from a private junior college here spearheaded the campaign under the aegis of the traffic police personnel aimed at tackling under-age, drunk and triple driving, among other traffic offences, besides highlighting the need for wearing helmets and complying with road safety regulations to prevent loss of life.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic)-Khammam Sadha Niranjan, traffic police inspectors Nageswara Rao and Chitti Babu supervised the campaign.