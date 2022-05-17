Drive against bikes fitted with altered silencers

The traffic police launched a special drive to check the unabated menace of plying of motorbikes with altered silencers, creating noise pollution in the town.

The police seized several altered silencers from the errant bikers during the stepped up drive to curb the menace in the past few days, sources said.

Police sources said around 120 cases were booked against the errant bikers found riding two-wheelers fitted with modified silencers in the Karimnagar Police Commissionerate limits so far this year.

As many as 30 cases were registered against owners of vehicles for using unauthorised siren till date this year.

A total of 1003 cases of drunk driving were booked and as many as 82,929 e-challans were issued for various traffic violations till date. Fines were levied on 66,062 motorists for helmetless riding so far this year.

Sources added that plans to introduce a one-way traffic system on some of the busy roads including the Geetha Bhavan-Seven Hills stretch of the main road in the town are on the anvil.