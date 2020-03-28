DRDO suit ideal for COVID-19 warriors too

The Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced that the protective clothing it had earlier developed for medical and para-medical staff in event of radiological emergencies, is also considered as an ideal full body suit to stop contamination through coronavirus.

The suit is washable and has passed all critical standards. It has been found to be suitable after being widely tested by the DRDO and other agencies. The defence research organisation has outsourced the manufacture to firms in Kolkata and Mumbai with a joint capacity of 10,000 suits a day, each costing about ₹7,000, informed an official spokesman.

These suits are intended for the front line medical respondents rushing to any incident site and those working for long hours in the hospitals. “The dry suit has now become a critical requirement for health and medical staff so that they are protected from any contact from the virus during their work,” he added.

It is among four items kept ready by the DRDO and its allied units following the outbreak of the COVID-19 in China three months ago under the theme ‘War Against Corona’.

The other items include indigenously developed hand sanitisers costing about ₹120 a litre already being supplied to the Delhi police and other Central government agencies, a multi-patient ventilator costing about ₹4 lakh is to be ready in few days and an advanced five layer/two layer masks, costing ₹70 a piece, are also being supplied to several agencies concerned, the spokesman added.

Suited for calamities

Integrated suit has facility to adjust waist size

It is made of high strength polyster fabric coated with breathable polymer on the inner side and waterproof clothing on the outer side

A pair of detachable shoe covers is provided with the suit

A non-metallic and corrosive zipper is provided in the front

Velcro is fitted to adjust the bottom part of the legging