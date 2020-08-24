Doctors, medical staff demand ex-gratia, insurance

Various associations raise request following delay in extending help to the bereaved kin of a doctor

Various associations of healthcare professionals working in State-run hospitals have demanded ₹1 crore ex-gratia for their colleagues who died after contracting COVID-19, and insurance policy for those working under the current circumstances. The demand was raised after delay in extending help to family members of 35-year-old doctor G. Naresh Kumar who contracted the infectious disease and died on August 7.

Nearly two weeks ago, members of Telangana Public Health Doctors Association (TPHDA) and other association had met Health Minister Eatala Rajender with a request to extend help to the doctor’s family. However, when no announcement came for over 10 days, the doctors and para-medical staff decided to reiterate their demands for ex-gratia and insurance coverage.

Members of TPHDA, Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association, Telangana Government Doctors Association, Telangana Junior Doctors Association and associations of nurses held a meeting a few days ago where they resolved to organise a press conference at the State Health Campus in Koti on Monday.

On Sunday night, the Health Minister announced that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has given his assent to give a gazetted job to the wife of Dr Naresh Kumar. A decision was taken to announce ex-gratia too. However, on Monday afternoon, representatives of the associations who convened at the press meet took turns to place the demand about insurance policy too.

President of Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association, K. Mahesh Kumar requested that government orders be issued announcing ex-gratia and insurance policy to healthcare professionals. He added that financial incentives and assurances will reassure them while performing duties.

Representatives of Telangana Junior Doctors Association said demanded accommodation facilities to minimise the risk of exposure to their respective family members. Indian Medical Association-Telangana branch members said that the insurance policy or the ex-gratia should be announced for healthcare professionals in both government and private sectors.

Coordinator of Telangana Medical Joint Action Committee, B. Narahari alleged that officials who are supposed to address their issues are acting against the interest of healthcare professionals, so they were forced to put forth minor issues before the Health Minister.