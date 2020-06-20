Do not depend on Chinese products: CREDAI

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), which represents 20,000 developers across the country, has called upon its members not to depend on products manufactured in China and encourage Swadeshi goods.

President of CREDAI National Satish Magar, in a release, said that the initiative was a mark of respect to the Galwan valley martyrs. It was time for member-developers to embrace ‘Made in India’ as a way of life and business.

CREDAI requested all the 250 allied industries that were linked to the real estate sector to manufacture these products locally, especially the ones that were currently being imported from China and hence support the economy at large.

Due to COVID-19, there was a disruption in supply chain emanating from China, which led to delay in completion of projects.

Local production and purchase would lead to reduced procurement time, minimal loss of production hours and increased employment opportunities.

Most of the raw materials being used were already being manufactured by the MSME sector in the country. “CREDAI is ready to extend its support to local manufacturers for production of goods currently being imported and make a shift from Videshi to Swadeshi,” the CREDAI president said.

The sector had already employed more than 52 million workforce in the country and this move would further multiply employment opportunities and give the required stimulus to the economy.

Additionally, this move would give a boost to the more than 250 allied MSME industries linked with the realty sector and would increase the overall contribution to GDP.