‘Diverse career options in Merchant Navy’

Careers in Merchant Navy are wide and varied with tremendous potential for youngsters and related courses can be pursued right after class 10, said K.V.R Srinivas, chairman, Sri Chakra Maritime College, Puducherry, and C.V. Raman, MD, I-Skill HRD.

At a press conference here, they said I-Skill HRD is guiding students to take up maritime courses that are rarely considered by Telugu students. The institute has tied up with Sri Chakra Maritime College, which is approved by the Directorate General of Shipping, Govt. of India.

The college offers courses in engineering, both diploma and graduation, and enforces globally recognised training standards for future seafarers. Moreover, students admitted to these courses are recognised by Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology, New Zealand.

They said some courses are open to 10th pass students and that they can pursue higher studies in the same streams later. The scope for career after completing these courses includes Captain, Chief Engineer, Master Mariner, and Trainee Seaman among others. Raman Puri, Vice Admiral (Retd.), Indian Navy, has been roped in as adviser, they said.