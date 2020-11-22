‘Disturbing communal harmony for polls a sin’

KTR discusses Hyderabad’s global image, growth plans

Elections will come and go, but the culture that a party promotes is what matters, said TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday.

He was addressing a session on ‘Brand Hyderabad Future Ready’ at HICC here.

“Trying to disturb the communal harmony for an election is a cardinal sin. To stall the growth trajectory of the city is idiocy,” he added.

“TRS government treats everyone equally,” KTR said at the programme where he shared his thoughts on Hyderabad’s global image, inclusive growth, IT ecosystem and plans for the city with Bharani Aroll, president of Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA).

“All that matters is whether we make a difference to society or not. Unless you do things with passion, you will not be able to deliver. That’s what I believe in,” he said.

Mr. Rama Rao highlighted that top five most valued companies like Apple, Google, Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft have made Hyderabad their second home. “The government has been an enabler and facilitator. Also, credit goes to the young talent pool available here,” he said.

Link roads and Comprehensive Road Management Programme, along with the city’s road infrastructure and others projects found a mention at the programme as Mr Rama Rao touched upon various development works in the city.