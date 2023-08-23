HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Distraught Rajaiah breaks down, says he will abide by KCR’s decision

Mr. Rajaiah, the former Deputy Chief Minister, turned emotional and wept in front of his followers.

August 23, 2023 10:17 am | Updated 10:17 am IST - JANGAON

The Hindu Bureau
BRS MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah broke down in front of his supporters after being denied party ticket from Station Ghanpur Assembly constituency for the upcoming Assembly polls.

BRS MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah broke down in front of his supporters after being denied party ticket from Station Ghanpur Assembly constituency for the upcoming Assembly polls. | Photo Credit: Twitter: Dr Thatikonda Rajaiah/@DrTRajaiah

Emotional scenes were witnessed in Station Ghanpur of Jangaon district as sitting BRS MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah broke down in front of his supporters after being denied party ticket from Station Ghanpur Assembly constituency by the BRS leadership for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Mr. Rajaiah arrived in Station Ghanpur on Tuesday afternoon, a day after the party leadership denied ticket to him and announced MLC Kadiyam Srihari as the party candidate from the constituency.

As Mr. Rajaiah reached the Ambedkar statue centre, his supporters raised slogans “Jai Rajaiah – Jai Telangana”.

Mr. Rajaiah, the former Deputy Chief Minister, turned emotional and wept in front of his followers.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Rajaiah said, “I had remained a trusted lieutenant of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao ever since I joined the TRS (now BRS) after resigning as Congress MLA in 2011 for the cause of separate Telangana.

“I will abide by the party supremo’s decision,” he said, adding that the welfare and development works in the constituency will continue ahead.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.