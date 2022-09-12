Direct flights from Hyderabad to Baghdad

The flight will operate between Hyderabad and Baghdad twice a week – Sunday and Tuesday

The Fly Baghdad Flight IF 461 will arrive at GMR Hyderabad International Airport at 09.55 hours on Tuesday. The return flight IF 462 will depart from Hyderabad at 10.55 on the same day. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu Photo Library

The flight will operate between Hyderabad and Baghdad twice a week – Sunday and Tuesday

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) inaugurated the maiden direct flight service from Hyderabad to Baghdad. Fly Baghdad’s maiden flight IF 462 took off at 12.55 hours from Hyderabad International Airport after senior officials from GHIAL and other stakeholders flagged it off amidst much fanfare on Sunday.

The flight will operate between Hyderabad and Baghdad twice a week – Sunday and Tuesday. The Fly Baghdad Flight IF 461 will arrive at GMR Hyderabad International Airport at 09.55 hours on Tuesday. The return flight IF 462 will depart from Hyderabad at 10.55 on the same day.

On Sunday, flight IF 461 will arrive here at 11.55 hours and flight IF 462 departs at 12.55 hours. Flights to India from Baghdad are popular among the Iraqis seeking medical treatment. The data released by the Union Tourism Ministry shows medical tourists visiting India from Iraq comprise over 10% and is gradually growing.

The capital city of Iraq, Baghdad, and Karbala have significant historical and religious significance among the Muslims. Thousands of Indians travel to the cities of Baghdad and Karbala every year. The holy city of Karbala is one of the popular pilgrimage destinations and is situated near Baghdad. Millions of Muslims across the world visit the site twice a year. Other religious interest in Iraq includes the shrines of Abdul Qadir Gilani in Baghdad and Imam Ali in Najaf, to name a few. Indians also throng the ruins of Babylonia on the Tigris, said a press release.