Digitise your TDR certificates: GHMC Commissioner

GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar has appealed to the TDR (Transferable Development Rights) holders in the city to convert their certificates into digital format for easy transactions.

An online TDR bank application has been developed by GHMC recently, whereby issue of the new certificates and transactions in them too have been digitised. However, the existing certificates need to be converted into digital format manually. In this regard, a special cell has been made available at the GHMC head-office, where one can submit a self-declaration application form along with Aadhaar card and original TDR certificate.

The cell will scrutinise and verify the details and confirm the same for conversion, a press release from GHMC informed. Once the application is approved, login credentials will be created and communicated to the TDR holders for further communication online.

The procedure, guidelines and self-declaration form are available on the web page ‘http:/tdr.ghmc.telangana.gov.in:8080/’. For further assistance, one may approach the officials concerned on 7993360230 or 9494140102 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., or mail to ‘tdrhelp.ghmc@gmail.com’.