Digithon launches CyberReady programme

‘Digithon’ in association with University of Texas at Dallas (UTD), USA, supported by Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) has announced the launch of a one-month ‘CyberReady programme’.

Digithon has invited applications for new batch that will start from November 9. The training aims at preparing 10,000 people to protect the cyber infrastructure and digital assets in Telangana.

Participants will receive a globally-recognised certificate from Digithon and UTD, said TITA founder and global president Sundeep Kumar Makthala.

“This is the right time for students and working professionals to look for career prospects in the cyber security industry. Roles in cyber security realm include network administrator, junior IT auditor, penetration teaser, security specialist, security engineer, security analyst, threat intelligence analyst, application security analyst, incident response or handler and threat hunter, among others,” he said.

Candidates for the training programme will be selected by a TITA panel and will also include a live project. Interested can register for the Digithon CyberReady programme at bit.ly/digithon_academy (or) reach at 6300368705 or 8123123434, a press release said.