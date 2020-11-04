Digital life certificate for pensioners now at their doorstep

The certificates can be generated through post offices too

Jeevan Pramaan, an Aadhaar-based biometric-enabled digital life certificate for pensioners, can now can be generated through post offices and at the doorstep of the pensioner through postmen. An individual whose Pension Sanctioning Authority (PSA) is available on Jeevan Pramaan and who is eligible for the certification can be found at https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/ newassets/docs/List.

Details required

To generate the Jeevan Pramaan certificate, the pensioner must have an Aadhaar number, an existing mobile number, registration of the Aadhaar number with pension disbursing agency (bank/post office etc) done already, additional information like type of pension, sanctioning authority, disbursing agency, PPO number and account number (pension).

The pensioner has to provide all such details along with his/her biometrics either iris/fingerprint at IPPB access point/ post office. After successful generation of Jeevan Pramaan, an acknowledgement SMS is sent to the pensioner’s registered mobile number by NIC including Jeevan Pramaan certificate ID details. Jeevan Pramaan ID is also displayed on PPB M-ATM (mobile) and the pensioner may note the Pramaan ID from there as well.

One need not submit the digital life certificate to the bank/post office/pension disbursing agency; it will be automatically available to them electronically. A pensioner can download the certificate at https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/ppouser/login. The service charge is ₹70 and a service request can also be placed through PostInfo APP, a press release from the Press Information Bureau said.