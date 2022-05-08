Diabetic Foot Clinic opened at OGH

A Diabetic Foot Clinic was recently inaugurated at the Osmania General Hospital (OGH). Neuropathy, doppler ultrasound, and other tests would be conducted there, said hospital superintendent B. Nagender.

Head of endocrinology department at OGH, Rakesh Sahai said out of every 200 diabetic patients who consult them in a day, 20% suffer from diabetic foot, while 30% to 40% complain of neuropathy (decrease or loss of sensation in foot).

A person suffering from diabetes might have to consult doctors belonging to different specialisations including neurology, cardiology and orthopaedics, which is time-consuming and stressful. But at the Diabetic Foot Clinic, specialists from all these departments would be available under one roof, thereby reducing the consultation time.