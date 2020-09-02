DGP conducts aerial survey

Telangana DGP M. Mahender Reddy conducted an aerial survey of Asifabad Kumaram Bheem, Adilabad and Mancherial districts on Wednesday.

Accompanied by Ramagundam Police Commissioner V. Satyanarayana and Adilabad SP Vishnu S. Warrior, the DGP examined areas where movement of CPI(Maoist) squads was reported recently. Mr. Reddy flew to Asifabad in the morning by helicopter and conducted extensive aerial survey of the districts.

A series of meetings with officers of Asifabad district were held. The DGP would stay back at Asifabad on Wednesday night. He is likely to visit other parts and review the measures to check the movement of left wing extremists.

Of late, movement of CPI(Maoist) was reported frequently in Asifabad district compelling the police force to conduct extensive combing operations. Along with the local police, Greyhounds teams too participated in the searches.