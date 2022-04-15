Devotee drowns in Pranahita river pushkar ghat

A devotee from Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam drowned in the Pranahita river while taking a holy dip as part of the ongoing “Pranahita Pushkaralu” at Arjunagutta village in Telangana’s Mancherial district on Friday.

The incident occurred at the pushkar bathing ghat in the riverside village on Friday morning, sources said.

The deceased was identified as G Somesh, 39, from Visakhapatnam. He had come to participate in the Pranahita Pushkaralu, the once in 12 years event dedicated to worshipping of the river, along with his two family members in the early hours of Friday.

He reportedly suffered a seizure while taking a holy dip in the river and subsequently drowned even before his family members raised an alarm from a distance.

The swimmers, who were deployed on the banks of the river, rushed to his rescue, but in vain. His body was fished out from the river a little later.

A case has been registered at Kotapalli police station and further investigation is on.