Hyderabad

Detainee commits suicide in police station toilet

He was charged with hunting wild animals and a case was registered under Wildlife Protection Act

An accused arrested by the Manthani police in a Wildlife Protection Act case allegedly committed suicide by hanging in the toilet of the police station on Tuesday morning.

Reports reaching here said that Srilam Rangaiah (55), a native of Ramaiahpalli village of Ramagiri mandal was arrested on the charge of hunting wild animals and a case was registered under Wildlife Protection Act two days ago. On Tuesday morning, he urged the police that he wanted to attend nature’s call and went to the toilet and committed suicide by using a scarf.

The local police shifted the dead body to the Manthani Government Hospital. Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana visited the police station and inspected the toilet where the accused had committed suicide.

Talking to newsmen, Mr. Satyanarayana said that the police had not harassed or beaten Rangaiah during custody. Stating that Rangaiah was earlier also arrested and sent to jail on a few occasions, he said that the incident was unfortunate.

He said that they had ordered Mancherial district Jaipur ACP Narender to conduct an inquiry into the custodial death. Based on the inquiry report, they would definitely take action against police officials if found guilty into the incident, he maintained.

There is always someone to listen at +914066202000 in caseof any emotional breakdown at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 10:24:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/detainee-commits-suicide-in-police-station-toilet/article31681089.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY