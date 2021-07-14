Details of head count submitted to Cabinet

The secretaries of all departments on Wednesday submitted details of employees in their respective departments and the vacancy position to the Cabinet in the context of the State government’s decision to create 50,000 jobs.

The sanctioned staff strength in each department, vacancies in different categories and details of contract and outsourced employees working in vacant posts were placed before the Cabinet.

A release later said the meeting wanted allotment of employees according to the new zonal system and district wise. The vacancies in posts should be identified as per zones, districts and promotions for the purpose of filling them up.

The meeting felt the need for a unique model of job creation in tune with modern job profiles in employment sector. It required creation of new jobs.