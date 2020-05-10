Hyderabad

Demented woman treated and restored to family

She recovered within 42 days of being put in a shelter home

In a heartening instance of humanitarian response, GHMC officials have rescued and restored a lost mother to her sons in Kukatpally during the lockdown.

The aged woman in question, Mahbub Bi, was spotted by Moosapet circle officials lying unconscious on the roadside. The officials led by zonal commissioner Mamatha and deputy commissioner Prashanthi were on a special drive to identify the homeless and shift them to shelter homes, when they found her.

Upon enquiry, it was revealed that the woman had been there for the past two days without food and water. Though the local people had tried to feed her, she had refused to eat.

The woman in a demented state of mind was immediately shifted to a rehabilitation centre close by, where health checkup was conducted, and treatment was given. Within 10 days, her health improved phenomenally, and she began to assist the centre’s organisers in serving the other inmates.

She also recollected her name and the past within 42 days of being shifted to the shelter, and told the organisers that she had lived near a temple. GHMC officials took her around various streets in the Moosapet and Kukatpally circles, to help her recognise her home. She could spot her sons on a street in Kukatpally during the trip, and was handed over to her family.

Family members said they had given up on her, when a missing person complaint lodged in the Kukatpally police station could not trace her. They thought she might have died of hunger, and expressed joy and gratitude when GHMC officials brought her back, a statement by the GHMC said.

