Demand for tankers only from west part of Hyderabad: Telangana Govt

April 04, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) staff filling water into tankers in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad on Thursday, April 04, 2024.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) staff filling water into tankers in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad on Thursday, April 04, 2024. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The demand for water tankers is found to be exclusively from the west part of Hyderabad, observed Telangana Government. It added that the demand is recorded to be from residents in Manikonda, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Madhapur, Kukatpally, Jubilee Hills and Banjara hills areas. The Government stated that the demand for the tankers has increased due to depletion of the groundwater table.

HMWSSB puts in place arrangements for emergency pumping of water

There were a total of 644 tankers in operation and 6593 trips were provided on Wednesday.

A report was published in these columns 12 days ago that Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has been receiving over 60,000 tanker bookings per month for the past two months, averaging at more than 2,000 bookings per day.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

