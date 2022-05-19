‘Defence labs must think of dual-use products as social responsibility’

DRDO chief says every scientist must take societal needs into account

DRDO chief G. Satheesh Reddy handing over technology transfer papers to representatives of a firm. To his right is ASL director MRM Babu and K. Veera Brahmam on his left. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Defence labs must come out with “at least two dual-use products where the technology can be used for defence as well as societal needs as spin offs”, remarked Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief G. Satheesh Reddy, who is also Secretary of department of Defence Research and Development.

“We work on so many technologies for the strategic sector of defence, but every scientist should also think about benefits in terms of societal needs as part of what is becoming popular as scientific social responsibility,” he said on Wednesday.

Addressing scientists and industry representatives at the DRDO’s Advanced Systems Laboratory, before handing over the technology transfer papers for biodegradable carry bags, he said with the help of Technology Development Fund, various defence labs can identify the dual-use technologies and make use of the industry and startups for testing and commercial production.

“We can support the industry through hand-holding in the initial stages for funding, design and technology,” said the DRDO chairman. The Central government is keen to take the biodegradable carry bag technology to every nook and corner of the country in view of the mounting plastic waste disposal challenge, he added.

“Our objective is to have 500-600 such facilities across the country in each district by encouraging the small scale industry and the new entrepreneurs. The need will only increase as the product gains acceptance as this single-use product is biodegradable and the material can also used for making other products,” he pointed out.

Mr. Reddy said the industry, while ensuring that quality is maintained, could think of innovations in product use like considering making bags for packaged foods and the like. The NITI Aayog has taken cognisance of this development and written to the various departments to promote the technology and make use of it.

Expressing happiness over a US-based firm showing interest in the technology, he said modalities could be worked out to share the same with firms abroad.

Earlier, Dr. Reddy hailed the successful test of maiden flight-test of indigenously-developed naval anti-ship missile off the Odisha coast from a helicopter and congratulated the scientists for the same.

“The missile has been designed and developed by the Research Centre Imarat in collaboration with other DRDO labs, Indian Navy and the industry. All the parameters and trajectories went according to the plan, including skimming of the sea surface by the missile,” he said, and added that Defence Minister Rajanath Singh had asked him to “personally convey his best wishes to the scientists”.