DEET, Equifax join hands for employment verification services

The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana that through an AI-driven platform connects job-seekers and employers on Friday announced a partnership with Equifax for employment verification services.

Terming it as a strategic collaboration, an official release said the introduction of new digital services on DEET app will “open gates for swift employment and ID verification for employees in a secure and confidential manner [thus] easing out the tedious process of hiring”.

Further, job-seekers registered on DEET can leverage this collaboration in getting verified credit reports from Equifax, which is a multinational consumer credit reporting agency, to check eligibility and apply for loans and mortgages, it said.

Minister for Labour and Employment C. Malla Reddy said, “We are very pleased to enable access to Equifax Workforce Solutions, Equifax Credit Score and identity and address verification services through DEET Platform.”

An initiative of Telangana government in collaboration with Workruit, DEET is an employment platform that provides ease and quick connect between employers and job-seekers. Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao said the collaboration of DEET and Equifax will enable seamless verification and appointment of right workers, facilitating efficiency and profits of the companies.

While it took 8-10 days with the current system to complete employee verification, the partnership would make the process of recruitment and verification instant, the release said.

Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said the partnership would go a long way in adding value for employers and job seekers and authenticity to the platform. Country Leader, MD, Equifax India and MEA K.M. Nanaiah said the online digital verification of the candidates would reduce the paperwork and improve the timelines.