Deepthi Reddy is new chairperson of YFLO chapter

Deepthi Reddy, Director, PVR Projects, is the new chairperson of the Young FICCI Ladies Organization (YFLO), Hyderabad Chapter.

She assumed charge recently and will hold the office for one year (2021-22), a release from YFLO on Monday said.

Ms. Reddy intends to empower more women in different fields. She is keen to take up initiatives for girl child’s education, spread awareness of hygiene and encourage female farmers.

YFLO, which works to promote entrepreneurship and professional excellence in women, also serves as a platform for young women from diverse professional and entrepreneurial backgrounds to interact, learn, explore new avenues and launch their ideas.

The Hyderabad Chapter will be organising a webinar on doctors and health workers on May 11, the release said.