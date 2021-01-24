Days after girlfriend’s death, youth ends life

Two days after his ‘girlfriend’ ended her life, a youngster from Jagtial district was found dead in his room in Dubai on Saturday.
Rakesh of Govindapalli village, who migrated to Dubai in search of a livelihood a year ago, was allegedly in love with Lingampally Manisha (21) of Gollapalli village in the district.
On Thursday night, Manisha died by suicide after hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her residence, as her family members started looking for prospective matches. The couple reportedly did not inform their families about their relationship.
Upon learning about her ‘suicide’ from his friends, Rakesh recorded a selfie video and killed himself in Dubai.
Their deaths have sent shockwaves among both the families and villagers as well.
In a one minute 37 seconds video, Rakesh was seen crying inconsolably, and asked his mother to take care of herself, as he is ‘leaving’ the world. “I cannot live a life without you Manisha. I’m coming. Bye mummy, I miss you,” he said.
(Roshni suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)
