Dalit Sthree Sakthi advocates for Dalit and Adivasi women’s rights

February 23, 2024 12:13 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Dalit Sthree Sakthi (DSS) marked its 18th year of advocacy and activism with an annual conference centred around “Dalit Adivasi Woman and Social Justice”.

The conference, held in Hyderabad, was chaired by DSS National Convener Jhansi Geddam who said DSS’ journey of 18 years was dedicated to protect and promote the rights of Dalit, and Adivasi women, and girl children. DSS attempted to intervene whenever rights of such women were violated, and has succeeded in several cases. The DSS conducted a gender campaign every year to sensitise society on gender equality, and end violence against women. She stressed the importance of achieving equity in all resources so that equality can be achieved.

Speakers said that much has been said about India being the largest democracy. But, inequality exists here in the name of religion and caste.