GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dalit Sthree Sakthi advocates for Dalit and Adivasi women’s rights

The conference was chaired by DSS National Convener Jhansi Geddam who said DSS’ journey of 18 years was dedicated to protect and promote the rights of Dalit, and Adivasi women, and girl children

February 23, 2024 12:13 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Dalit Sthree Sakthi (DSS) marked its 18th year of advocacy and activism with an annual conference centred around “Dalit Adivasi Woman and Social Justice”.

The conference, held in Hyderabad, was chaired by DSS National Convener Jhansi Geddam who said DSS’ journey of 18 years was dedicated to protect and promote the rights of Dalit, and Adivasi women, and girl children. DSS attempted to intervene whenever rights of such women were violated, and has succeeded in several cases. The DSS conducted a gender campaign every year to sensitise society on gender equality, and end violence against women. She stressed the importance of achieving equity in all resources so that equality can be achieved.

Speakers said that much has been said about India being the largest democracy. But, inequality exists here in the name of religion and caste.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.