Dairy development cooperative launches e-carts

E-carts are battery operated three-wheeler vehicles that come with freezers to deliver chilled products

The Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation (TSDDCF), which sells the popular Vijaya brand of dairy products, is looking at penetrating into new urban centres by expanding its sales network.

The Federation has launched e-carts that are battery operated customised compact three-wheeler vehicles that come with freezers and chillers specially designed to transport and serve fresh chilled products at the doorstep of consumers. These vehicles are distinctively designed to cover the lanes and bylanes of city enabling smooth reach of products to more than 100 wards in GHMC area covering most of the new residential areas and other growing areas in Cyberabad region.

The launch of e-carts, according to senior officials, has a two-pronged strategy — to take the Vijaya Telangana brand products to the doorstep of consumers and to create employment opportunities to youth with an inclination to operate the vehicles. The custom-built vehicles with freezer and bottle chiller capabilities are designed to sustain at least 10-12 hours of chilling with deep freezer capable of sustaining temperatures of -18 degrees to -25 degrees.

The Federation has introduced 10 vehicles to begin with in the GHMC area and has plans to expand the fleet strength to over 200 in phases. Each of the vehicles will cost ₹2.25 lakh and the Federation provides subsidy to the tune of ₹67,500 amounting to 30% of the total cost of the vehicle. The balance ₹1.57 lakh has to be borne by the beneficiaries.

Once beneficiaries are selected, the vehicles will be registered in the name of the vendor and the Federation. An agreement with a condition that the vendor would not sell any products other than those of Vijaya and not disturb the fabrication and branding provided by the federation would be signed.

In addition to their eco-friendly nature, e-carts would ensure ease of marketing of products with low capital investment and low operating costs.