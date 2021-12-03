Cyclonic storm lies 420 km off Vizag coast

High wave alert for A.P., Odisha

The deep depression over west central Bay of Bengal moved north-north westwards with a speed of 25 kmph in the last six hours, intensified further into a cyclonic storm ‘JAWAD’ (pronounced as JOWAD) and lay centred about 420 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 530 km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 650 km south-southwest of Paradip (Odisha) on Friday.

It is likely to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh – south Odisha coasts by Saturday morning. Thereafter, it is likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move along Odisha coast reaching near Puri around December 5 (Sunday). Subsequently, it is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards along coastal Odisha towards West Bengal coast, said a joint bulletin of India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS).

High wave alert for A.P., Odisha, WB, and Andaman and Nicobar has been sounded with forecast for wave height and swell height for coastal region into the ocean up to 10 km off the coast to up to 2-4 metres till Sunday night. Fishermen are advised not to venture into Bay of Bengal off these States' coasts for the next two days.

Squally wind speed reaching 60-100 kmph are likely to prevail along and off the coasts. Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places are expected over south coastal Odisha and north coastal AP and also over coastal districts of Gangetic West Bengal.

Rain can also be expected at isolated places in Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura. Storm surge of about 0.5-1 m height is likely to inundate low lying areas. The impact is likely in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam of AP; and Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts of Odisha, added the bulletin.