Cyberabad SOT nabs eight drug peddlers in two cases  

April 10, 2024 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Eight young drug peddlers have been arrested in two major drug busts by the Special Operation Teams (SOT) in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

In the first case, the Cyberabad SOT arrested a gang of three Odisha-based drug peddlers in Dundigal and seized 1.35 kilograms of ganja worth ₹33,750.

Ranjan Das, 26, K. Keshav, 28, K. Ganga, 31, all natives of Odisha and worked as labourers here in Hyderabad, were arrested at Chintala Yadagiri open land, Bowrampet. Ravan, the supplier, is absconding. It was revealed during the investigation that the three procured the drug from Ravan and were selling it only to the workers from Odisha at substantially lower prices.

Meanwhile, the Rajendranagar SOT nabbed a gang of five with two kinds of drugs worth over ₹68,000.

Vennu Nagaraju, 26, Ch. Ganesh, 23, Mamunuri Bharat, 25, Sai Dilip, 25 and Manchanala Gautam, 24 were arrested by the police along with four grams MDMA worth ₹68,000, five grams ganja and OCB rolling papers.

“The five travelled to Goa to celebrate Dilip’s birthday on April 4 and returned to Hyderabad by bus with the drug,” the official said. Interestingly, the main accused Nagaraju, an event manager, procured the drug from an employee, and his friend, at a popular pub in Goa’s Condolim Beach. Nagaraju previously worked at a pub on the same beach. Further investigation in this case is underway by the Sanathnagar police.