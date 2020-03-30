Cyberabad, Rachakonda police ‘seize’ 1,800 passports

Intensifying its vigil on foreign returnees, the Cyberabad and Rachakonda police have so far seized over 1,800 passports and handed them to district authorities in wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

If anyone violates the home quarantine norm, the government will permanently suspend their passports and they will be treated traitors.

There are 3,635 foreign returnees in Cyberabad Commissionerate, of whom 2,264 people have been verified till Monday, and 12 are tested COVID-19 positive. “A total of 2,136 are under home quarantine and we are keeping a close watch on them,” said Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar.

He said that enforcing the government orders concerning the lockdown, the Cyberabad police have booked 38 violation cases and 39 black marketing cases against 77 people. The police have also seized 177 two-wheelers, 23 auto-rickshaws and 31 four-wheelers.

He said that for the first time in the State, the Cyberabad police have issued special passes to as many as 657 dialysis patients to continue their medical treatment during the lockdown period.

“Our teams went to the houses of each patient and handed them the passes,” the Commissioner said, adding that they have set up a control room to address various issues of people, including medical and personal emergencies.

Meanwhile, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat said that out of 2,094 foreign returnees, 1,834 persons have been identified and of whom three tested positive. Another 1,771 are home quarantined. “So far, 991 passports have been seized and handed over to district authorities,” he said.

Mr. Bhagwat said that they have registered 21 lockdown violation cases, 38 petty cases against 70 people and seized 18 bikes and two cars.