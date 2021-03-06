Cyberabad police celebrate Women’s Day

Cyberabad Police celebrated International Women’s Day at Tech Mahindra campus in Hi-Tec City on Friday.
Over 500 employees participated in the event, during which Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar said, “There is no world without women, and with the United Nations theme being ‘Choose to Challenge’, my challenge is to see women officers work in every vertical in Cyberabad Commissionerate.”
National badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and para-badminton world champion Mansi Joshi were present at the event.
“A lot of people talk about women’s empowerment but Pullela Gopichand has put it in practice,” the Commissioner said. Mr. Gopichand stated that gender equality was underrated and our culture taught us to respect women. “And that has ingrained us from our childhood,” he said.
Ms. Joshi said that in her hour of crisis, she used to better her balancing skills that she learned through badminton. She shared her struggle and how she bounced back after her injury and subsequent success as a para-badminton player.
“Womanhood itself is a celebration. There is no need to celebrate it on one particular day. I don’t mind being an nth player, as long as more play the sport and more toe the line which nobody has achieved,” she said.
