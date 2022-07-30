Cyberabad Disaster Response Force constituted 

Cyberabad police commissioner M.S. Raveendra and Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) director Viswajit Kampati on Saturday inaugurated the services of the newly-constituted Cyberabad Disaster Response Force (CDRF).

The force, alongside the National Disaster Response Force and GHMCs DRF, will be a specialised unit trained for quick and efficient services during man-made and natural disasters.

Mr. Raveendra said the CDRF now has two teams, of 21 personnel each, comprising constables, home guards and a reserve sub-inspector. The objective of the force is to prevent loss of life and property during extreme crisis situations. Mr. Kampati said the EVDM was prepared to train more officers to tackle disaster situations more efficiently.

Mr. Raveendra, along with officials, handed over special disaster management equipment to the newly-formed teams.