Cyber crooks cheat Gulf migrant to the tune of ₹16 lakh

An innocent migrant worker, Jangam Ashok in Kuwait, and his wife Muttemma in his native village Chepur in Armoor mandal, were cheated by cyber lottery criminals to the tune of ₹16 lakh last month.

They realised that they were conned only recently.

Ashok, left for Kuwait to work in an LPG supply company three years ago, leaving behind his wife and two small children.

Message

Last month, he received a message on his mobile phone from an unknown number informing that he won ₹46 lakh lottery, and that he would be given the amount in the form of a cheque, provided he pays ₹16 lakh in advance.

He immediately remitted ₹5 lakh to the account number he received in the message and told his wife to send the remaining amount after selling house and her gold jewellery.

She sent the amount to the account through a commercial bank in Armoor. As the family lost all their assets and valuables, whatever they earned in the lifetime, they approached the police for help. Crying inconsolably before press persons here on Thursday, Ms. Muttemma said that her husband left for Kuwait with the help of an agent by paying him a huge amount, which was borrowed at high interest rate.

He managed to repay the debt, and the family was slowly recovering financially, and then came the rude shock, she said. Telangana Gulf Welfare and Cultural Association president Patkuri Basanth Reddy, who presented the family before the media, said that of late, the cyber crooks are out to cheat gullible migrant workers in the name of lotteries by sending messages to mobile phones.

Appeal

He appealed to workers not to fall prey to such crooks and report it to the police immediately.

Armoor town CI Raghavender said that a case under Section 420 of the IPC was registered based on a complaint lodged by Ms. Muttemma.