Curious case of patient who was denied testing for COVID in govt. facility

In a curious case, a patient, who was experiencing discomfort in chest but denied sample testing for COVID-19 reportedly at Fever Hospital three days ago, turned out to be coronavirus-positive on Thursday when a corporate hospital sent his sample for testing.

The case, contrary to the government claims, shows that government hospitals are not proactive in conducting COVID tests. According to the patient Sandeep Rao (30), he first went to Fever Hospital in Nallakunta suspecting coronavirus infection but the doctors there did not think so and ruled out a test.

But the patient, who was not feeling well then went to out-patient department of pulmonology at Care Hospital, Banjara Hills on May 11. As he had no obvious symptoms of COVID barring discomfort in chest, he was advised CT scan. Sandeep Rao decided to go for CT scan outside the hospital and the diagnostic centre which did the scan apparently did not give him any report but verbally told him he could be suffering from COVID-19. The patient returned to Care Hospital on May 13 and underwent repeat HRCT which showed ‘ground glassing’ appearance and a strong suspect for COVID-19, according to Hospital Superintendent.

The patient was admitted the same say in a special isolation room and his sample was collected and sent for testing to NIMS, a government facility. The test report confirmed him as COVID-19 positive on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Sandeep, who spent ₹80,000 at the corporate hospital as he was asked to undergo various investigations, decided to go to Gandhi Hospital, the designated COVID-19 hospital by the government. The Superintendent of the Corporate Hospital stated the the patient visited four other hospitals before being admitted to Care Hospital as all those hospitals denied admission. Since the patient was anxious with frequent episodes of diarrhoea, necessary medical attention was given to him, he said.

He continued to complain about chest discomfort and thus he had to be evaluated further for the underlying cause. After two days’ hospitalisation, the patient who was covered under insurance showed his willingness to go to Gandhi Hospital on Thursday, he said.