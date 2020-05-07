Curbs on maids to continue

The Municipal Administration department has advised owners and members of residential welfare associations to follow restrictions in allowing domestic helps, as the lockdown was still in force.

“Resumption of services including maids and other categories at this juncture is not advisable till the lockdown is lifted or till such time areas in red zone are converted to orange or green zones,” MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar said in an advisory.

He also said that as these domestic workers travel on a daily basis, they are exposed to an increased risk of contracting the virus. This would expose the employer and those around like security guards too, he said.

“There have been cases of people contracting the virus through such interactions,” he added.

Elaborating on the permissible activities during lockdown, he said that the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs after the extension needed to be adhered to strictly. These protocols include wearing masks, using sanitisers and maintaining physical distance, especially in red zones.

Since Hyderabad and its neighbouring districts Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri continued to be in the red zone, the government has been enforcing curbs in movement of people and other measures.

The MHA had prescribed strict protocols and circulated the do’s and don’ts in these areas and these need to be followed strictly.

