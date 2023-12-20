CSIR-NGRI outreach on IISF event next month

December 20, 2023 07:19 am | Updated 07:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

The National Geophysical Research Institute (CSIR-NGRI) held an outreach event for the upcoming India International Science Festival (IISF-2023) at Faridabad in Haryana from January 17 to 20.

The event witnessed over 200 participants, including students and teachers from schools, colleges and universities across India. The event aimed at instilling scientific temper in young minds and celebrate the creativity in science.

Noted scientist R. K. Chadha recounted the various research activities of CSIR-NGRI over the years and emphasised the importance of inculcating scientific thinking among students to achieve the dream of a developed India.

Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA) Telangana coordinator G.L.N. Murthy said the IISF would focus on the five pillars of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav — Freedom Struggle, Ideas@75, Achievements@75, Actions@75, and Resolve@75. Earlier, the institute’s director, Prakash Kumar, welcomed the gathering, according to a press release on Tuesday.