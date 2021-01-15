CS to head monitoring committee on PMSVANidhi

The State government has constituted a state-level monitoring committee to monitor the progress of socio-economic profiling of beneficiaries under the Prime Minister’s Street Vendors’ AtmaNirbhar Nidhi scheme.
The committee will be headed by the Chief Secretary and Mission Director of MEPMA would be its convenor. The committee will have principal secretaries of Finance, Civil Supplies, Labour, Municipal Administration, Health and Women & Child Welfare as its members.
The committee has been constituted to monitor the socio-economic profiling of the PMSVANidhi beneficiaries and their families in the nine selected urban local bodies in the State. The objective was to assess the potential eligibility of the beneficiaries and their families for various Central schemes and facilitate their linkages to these schemes.
The constitution of the committee follows a request made by the MEPMA Mission Director and this would also help the States, if they deemed fit, to extend their state specific welfare schemes and benefits of the eligible PMSVANidhi beneficiaries.
