CPI (Maoist) urges people to celebrate PLGA Week

The CPI (Maoist) Telangana Committee spokesperson Jagan urged people in villages to celebrate the 19th formation day of People’s Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) from December 2 to 8. In a letter released to the news organisations late on Sunday night, he said the celebrations should be conducted in villages and towns by organising seminars, meetings and rallies during the week. It might be noted that the Maoists observe the PLGA Week in honour of the slain leaders of the CPI (Maoist) armed wing.

He alleged that the BJP coming to power at the centre for the second time has set loose the Hindu Fascist forces. As a result, attacks on Dalits, Adivasis and religious minorities have become rampant across the nation.

The Naxal leader said on August 26, a meeting of the Chief Ministers of Maoist-affected States was held in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting announced a three-year action plan towards creating a Naxal-free India. The agenda of creating a ‘Naxal-free India’ was in fact meant to create a Fascist nation and to give strength to exploitative, feudal, bourgeois and capitalist forces.

“The youth of the country should join the party and resist such forces,” he said.