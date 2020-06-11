Hyderabad

COVID cases touch record high of 209

Nine more succumb in TS

Telangana recorded the highest number of COVID–19 positive cases in a single day on Thursday with the State government putting the number at 209. Nine patients persons also died, taking the tally of fatalities so far to 165.

The surge in cases on Thursday took the total number of recorded positive cases to 4,320.

The number of cases in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation continued to remain the highest in the State with as many as 175 testing positive. Medchal district recorded as many as 10 cases and Rangareddy district saw seven cases. The total number of active cases thus far stand at 2,162.

So far, 1,993 persons have been discharged.

The Health department noted that since relaxations in lockdown were announced, there has an increase in mobility of people across age groups.

Those under 10 yearsold and senior citizens have been discouraged from going outdoors.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Junior Doctors Association at the Gandhi Hospital refused to relent and continued with their strike. Several medicos boycotted duties and continued to protest near the hospital’s outpatient block.

The medicos went on strike after attendants of a deceased COVID-19 patient allegedly roughed up one of the doctors. The accused were taken into custody.

Among other demands, the medicos have sought decentralisation of COVID-19 positive cases. In a letter written to Gandhi Hospital Superintendent the TJUDA communicated the intention of going ahead with the strike as their demands have not been met by the State government.

Talks between the TJUDA and government officials remained inconclusive.

