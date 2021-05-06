Hyderabad

COVID care centres in Telangana

The Telangana government has announced opening of COVID isolation facilities in all the 33 districts offering a total of 5,469 beds. In the twin cities, these facilities are available at Nature Cure Centre - 280, Govt. Nizamia Tibbi Hospital - 250, Govt. Ayurvedic Hospital - 220, SD Eye Hospital - 160, Medchal Malkajgiri - 53, Ramanthapur Homeopathic College & Hospital - 100, Rangareddy - 54, Kondapur Area Hospital - 110, Vanasthalipuram Area Hospital - 50, NAAC - 20, PG Hostel, Gachibowli - 50 and Premier Function Hall, Jalpally - 38 beds. Patients will be provided food, medicines and will also have medical attention, the Director of Public Health informed in an official press release.

