COVID-19: Telangana sees 31 new cases, one death

Telangana reported 31 fresh COVID-19 positive cases and a death on Saturday, thus taking the total number of affected persons to 1,163 and the death toll to 30.

Of the 31 cases, which includes a migrant, 30 have been reported from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. The number of positive cases was relatively lower (10) only a day before.

While the health bulletin released to the media on Saturday reported the number of persons who were so far treated and discharged at 751, there were 382 active cases. As many as 23 patients were discharged after treatment on Saturday. These include 12 from Hyderabad, 3 from Gadwal and 2 each from Suryapet and Adilabad.

Thus far, Warangal (Rural), Yadadari and Wanaparthy have not reported any COVID-19 positive cases. Also, 23 districts, including Karimnagar, Sircilla, Kamareddy and Mahabubnagar, among others, did not register any COVID-19 positive case in the past 14 days.

The Telangana government continued to appeal to the public to maintain physical distancing, wear face masks, and avoid travelling unnecessarily.