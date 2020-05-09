Hyderabad

COVID-19: Telangana sees 31 new cases, one death

Telangana reported 31 fresh COVID-19 positive cases and a death on Saturday, thus taking the total number of affected persons to 1,163 and the death toll to 30.

Of the 31 cases, which includes a migrant, 30 have been reported from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. The number of positive cases was relatively lower (10) only a day before.

While the health bulletin released to the media on Saturday reported the number of persons who were so far treated and discharged at 751, there were 382 active cases. As many as 23 patients were discharged after treatment on Saturday. These include 12 from Hyderabad, 3 from Gadwal and 2 each from Suryapet and Adilabad.

Thus far, Warangal (Rural), Yadadari and Wanaparthy have not reported any COVID-19 positive cases. Also, 23 districts, including Karimnagar, Sircilla, Kamareddy and Mahabubnagar, among others, did not register any COVID-19 positive case in the past 14 days.

The Telangana government continued to appeal to the public to maintain physical distancing, wear face masks, and avoid travelling unnecessarily.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Telangana
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 9:44:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/covid-19-telangana-sees-31-new-cases-one-death/article31545925.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY